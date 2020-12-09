Buffalo Police report officer involved shooting during response to mental-health crisis call

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report an officer involved shooting occurred during a response to mental-health crisis call.
Police say they were responding to a call around 3 p.m. at Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue.
Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo will provide an update later in the day.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
A Facebook video captured the incident.
WARNING: Video contains violence and explicit language.
The person who recorded the video can be heard on it saying that the person who was eventually shot was "swinging at cops." Shortly after, two gunshots were heard.