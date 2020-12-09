Buffalo Police report officer involved shooting during response to mental-health crisis call

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report an officer involved shooting occurred during a response to mental-health crisis call.

Police say they were responding to a call around 3 p.m. at Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo will provide an update later in the day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Facebook video captured the incident.

WARNING: Video contains violence and explicit language.