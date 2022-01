2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing says several police officers and vehicles were at the school on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

A city spokesperson said the school went into lockdown after a report of a threat. The school was searched and the lockdown lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

Students were dismissed as usual.

