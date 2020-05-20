BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people arrived at ECMC Tuesday evening with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. and may have occurred on Guilford Street, between Genesee Street and Best Street.

Police are investigating if a third person was also shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

