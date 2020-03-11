Buffalo Police on alert for potential civil unrest following Election results: 'We are prepared'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, cities across the country are gearing up for the potential of civil unrest.
Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that they are prepared as well for anything that happens tonight following election results.
"We have met with county, state, and federal partners and are prepared," Captain Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side.
Businesses in cities such as Charlotte, San Diego and Seattle are all boarding up windows and working with local authorities, as well as the FBI, to prepare for what happens following election results.