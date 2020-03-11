Buffalo Police on alert for potential civil unrest following Election results: 'We are prepared'

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that they are prepared for anything that happens tonight following election results.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, cities across the country are gearing up for the potential of civil unrest.

"We have met with county, state, and federal partners and are prepared," Captain Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side.