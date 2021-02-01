Buffalo Police officer suspended after New Year's Eve chase, crash

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirmed that Officer Majed Ottman has been suspended following a crash that led to minor injuries to four people.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New Year's Eve chase that ended in a crash involving three vehicles has led to a Buffalo Police officer's suspension.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirmed Saturday that Officer Majed Ottman has been suspended following a crash that led to minor injuries to four people, including his partner, who was in the passenger seat.

The Buffalo Police Department has a no-chase policy. A police investigation into the crash is now underway.

Police say the incident began around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, when Officer Ottman attempted to stop 27-year-old Andre Thomas of Buffalo for a traffic violation. Thomas did not stop and continued to drive north on Cornwall Avenue at a high rate of speed.

According to the police report, Thomas ran a stop sign at Cornwall and East Delevan Avenue, not far from Erie County Medical Center. His vehicle struck car that west headed west on Delavan.

Officer Ottman could not stop in time, according to the report, and struck Thomas' vehicle.

The two officers and the drivers of the two other vehicles were injured. They were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center blocks away from the crash scene, where they were all treated and released.