Buffalo Police Officer, Jonathan Negron, released from ECMC after being seriously injured 36 days ago

Negron was seriously injured on Thursday, June 3 when a vehicle he was attempting to stop hit a light pole and the pole fell on his police cruiser.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Friday that injured Police Officer Jonathan Negron has been released from Erie County Medical Center.

The 29-year-old officer, who has been on the police force for two years, has been at ECMC for the last 36 days after suffering severe injuries after an accident while attempting to stop a vehicle.

Officer Negron was trying to stop a car that fled through Mount Calvary Cemetery and onto Harlem Road where it hit a light pole and two other vehicles. The light pole came down on the driver's side of Negron's police cruiser.

The four people from the vehicle were arrested.