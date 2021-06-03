Buffalo Police Officer injured in incident on Harlem Road

Harlem Road is currently closed between Cleveland Drive and Route 33.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police Officer has been seriously injured in an incident on Harlem Road.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that the officer was attempting to stop a vehicle. That vehicle hit a pole, and the pole came down on the officer's car.

The injured officer has been taken to ECMC.

Harlem Road is currently closed between Cleveland Drive and Route 33.

Cleveland Hill Schools are currently in lock down. Superintendent Jon McSwan says they are still hoping to dismiss on time, but are waiting for guidance from police.