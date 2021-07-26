Buffalo Police officer injured in Allentown accident

Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side the officer's vehicle was t-boned at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police officer was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side the officer's patrol car was t-boned by another vehicle at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The officer's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. A young child in the other vehicle was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with an ear injury.