Buffalo Police host first officer entry-level exam since 2019

More than 1,700 people lined the street outside of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday morning for the Buffalo Police officer entry-level exam.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's next generation of police officers took the first step in the recruitment process on Saturday by sharpening their pencils and putting their knowledge to the test.

"It's a 10-month process from the date of hire to get someone on the department that actually counts towards manpower. So they're in the academy for five and a half months. We do three weeks of internal academy training after they come out of the Central Police Services Academy, and then they go through four months of field training," Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

"So it's a good 10 months. It's a long process, and then when you look at how long it takes to do the backgrounds and even get them in the academy, you're about a year before your candidate becomes an actual working police officer."

This was the first Buffalo Police exam since 2019. They are hoping to hire about 50 new officers.