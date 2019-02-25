BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police officer, accused of using excessive force, was found not guilty on three of four charges against him.

A federal jury says they're deadlocked on the fourth charge against Officer Corey Krug.

The jury notified the judge Tuesday afternoon that they had reached a verdict on three of four charges, but were deadlocked on one charge.

Judge Richard Arcara said he would accept a partial verdict.

Krug faced three counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of falsifying a report in relation to three separate incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

They described him as "a bully with a badge."

A television news photographer shot video that showed Krug striking a man repeatedly with a nightstick after pushing him against a car and forcefully taking him to the ground.

The video shows Krug pushing his knee into the man's chest while using the nightstick to strike him in the legs before fellow officers pull Krug away.

Krug, an 18-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, could have faced up to 10 years in prison if had been convicted.

In all, 22 witnesses testified during the three-week-long trial.

Krug had also been named in three civil rights lawsuits since 2010.