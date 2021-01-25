Buffalo Police name badges to return to officers' outer garments

Directive from Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood will allow officers to remove names if assigned to cover a protest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are reversing their policy of allowing its officers to wear only a badge number instead of their name on their uniforms and overcoats.

The change was announced during a meeting Monday of the Buffalo Police Oversight Committee and comes at the directive of Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

Following a summer of unrest, Mayor Byron Brown said last September officers could just wear a badge number as a way to cut down on attempts by members of the public to inappropriately contact officers.

The reversal comes with the caveat that officers will be able to remove their names from their uniforms if assigned to cover a protest.

"It's going to be velcro where if we get to the point where there's civil unrest, they'll be able to have just a badge number on instead of the nametag. They'll be able to remove it during civil unrest," says Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.