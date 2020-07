Police say a man was shot around 2 p.m. They are investigating whether another man was also shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on the city's East Side.

Police say a man was shot around 2 p.m. on Sycamore Street, between Fillmore Avenue and Loepere Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Buffalo Police are investigating whether another man was also shot.