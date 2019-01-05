BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police said man, believed to be in his early 50s, was found dead inside his Minnesota Avenue home Tuesday evening.

Buffalo police were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and homicide detectives arrived soon afterward.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The man's name was not released.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Firefighters battle fire at North Tonawanda business

City of Tonawanda Police: woman arrested after calling 911 asking how to kill her boyfriend

29-year-old man dies from injuries in weekend fire