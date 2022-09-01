Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting

Detectives arrested 41-year-old Jamie Ware and he is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city.

Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Ware and another man exchanged gunfire and Ware was shot in the leg area. He was taken to ECMC and is in stable condition.

They say due to a prior felony conviction, Ware is prohibited from carrying a firearm.