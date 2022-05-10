3 arrested following 'gun incident,' police pursuit in Buffalo

Buffalo Police say three people were arrested and charged in connection to a "gun incident" that happened Monday afternoon.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, just before 12:30 p.m. officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Utica Street when the vehicle reportedly took off. In response, officers began pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit officers say one of the individuals was allegedly hanging outside the vehicle. It's also alleged that the individual was menacing officers by pointing a handgun at them.

The pursuit later ended in the first block of Oxford Avenue. Police say at least four individuals were taken into custody and a vehicle was impounded. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, police say three people were arrested in connection to the incident. Jaylon Caddele, 21, of Buffalo was arrested and charged with unlawfully fleeing an officer, reckless driving and driving without a license. Jayda Caddele, 18, was arrested and charged with menacing of a police officer. And a unnamed 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with obstruction.