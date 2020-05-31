x
Buffalo Police looking to identify person of interest in City Hall arson

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Credit: Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in an arson, which happened Saturday night at Buffalo City Hall.

Buffalo Fire officials tell 2 On Your Side someone threw a flaming object through a back window at the historical building. Lights from the fire alarms could be seen flashing throughout the building Saturday night.

