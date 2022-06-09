Buffalo Police looking for mom and 2-week-old baby

Police are looking for 2-week-old Danayely Esquilin-Pacheco, and her mother 29-year-old Dannysha Esquilin.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a two-week-old baby girl and her mother.

Police said 2-week-old Danayely Esquilin-Pacheco, a Hispanic child, was taken from Oishei Children's Hospital by her mother, 29-year-old Dannysha Esquilin.

Esquilin is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches and about 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and is now believed to have black or dark brown hair.

BPD released this information on its Facebook page.

Shortly after, a spokesperson for Oishei Children's Hospital released this statement Tuesday night:

"Despite early and erroneous reports, NO Child has been taken from Oishei Children’s Hospital. In fact, mom and baby were safely discharged on August 21 . It is our understanding that Child Protective Services recently opened a case and is now looking for Ms. Pacheco; but it was well after a safe discharge for her and her baby .