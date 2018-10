BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Sabrina Stanton, 38, went missing from an address on Ericson Avenue in Buffalo.

She was last seen wearing green pants with rips in them, green jacket and a black skull cap with a brim. She is 5'3" tall.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

