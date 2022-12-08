Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable teen

12-year-old Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find, who they describe, as a missing vulnerable runaway.

They say Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night.

At the time she was wearing a 'Bad Bunny' hoodie, black sweatpants and black Champion sneakers with white soles. She was carrying a black Champion backpack with white lettering.

Rodriguez is five feet tall, about 120 lbs., has black hair with brown tips and a medium complexion.