x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable teen

12-year-old Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night.
Credit: Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find, who they describe, as a missing vulnerable runaway.

They say Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night.

At the time she was wearing a 'Bad Bunny' hoodie, black sweatpants and black Champion sneakers with white soles. She was carrying a black Champion backpack with white lettering.

Rodriguez is five feet tall, about 120 lbs., has black hair with brown tips and a medium complexion.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Town Hall Bills

Before You Leave, Check This Out