Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Nereida Figueroa, 69, was last scene near Buffalo Public Library in the area of Clinton and Ellicott streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable woman.

Nereida Figueroa, 69, was last scene near Buffalo Public Library in the area of Clinton and Ellicott streets. She is Hispanic and about 5 foot 4 inches and 130 pounds. Figueroa has long burgundy hair and brown eyes.

She is reportedly wearing a black bubble coat with a fur hood, jeans, rubber boot and a was carrying a black purse with a red rose on it.