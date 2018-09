BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are asking for your help to locate a missing teenage girl.

According to a post on the Buffalo Police Facebook page, Keyera Sanchez, 13, went missing from an address on John Paul Court in Buffalo.

She is 5' tall, weighs 105 pounds and is described as having straight brown hair.

Anyone with information on Keyera Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2018 WGRZ