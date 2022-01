Police said Lilah Nati was located Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department located a 13-year-old girl that was reported missing.

Police said Lilah Nati was last seen on Villa Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Nati is 5 feet 2 inches and about 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black sweat pants, a pink zip-up hoodie, and pink Adidas shoes.

She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Police said she does suffer from mental health issues.