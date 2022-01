BPD said 74-year-old Ana Rodriquez was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of the Family Dollar store on South Park Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman.

BPD said 74-year-old Ana Rodriquez was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of the Family Dollar store in the 1900 block of South Park Avenue.

Rodriquez suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long green jacket and possibly a tan hat.

Police say she goes by the nickname of 'Chiquita.'