Buffalo Police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.
Za-Nye Monae Boyd was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dartmouth.
Police say she is 5'1" tall and weighs about 113 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her is is short then seen in the picture. She no longer has braids. She was wearing a purple sweatshirt, red and black checkered pants, one brown Ugg and one gray Ugg. She may be riding a neon pink bicycle.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.