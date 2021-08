Buffalo Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by a small silver or gray SUV Sunday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by a small silver or gray SUV in the 1800 block of Seneca Street, in front of Emergency Pizza, on Sunday around 9:45 p.m.