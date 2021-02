Tiara Lott is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. Police say she went missing from an address on Gold St. in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are in need of the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since January 29.

Tiara Lott is 5'5" and weighs 150 pounds. Police say she went missing from an address on Gold St. in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood.