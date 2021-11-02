Buffalo Police looking for Explorer recruits

Buffalo Police Explorers foster a relationship between the police department and young people in the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for young people interested in joining the department's Buffalo Police Explorer program.

Explorers are mentored by police officers and foster a relationship between police and young people in the city. The program provides opportunities that promote leadership, confidence, self-discipline, and community service while developing an awareness of the purpose, mission and objectives of law enforcement and the Buffalo Police Department.

The Larkin Commerce Center has donated space for the Explorers to meet through 2021. “The City of Buffalo has to come together during these hard economical times,” said BPD Commissioner Byron Lockwood. “The Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Police Explorers have raised the awareness of this dire need in our community and I want it to inspire our youth to join the Buffalo Police Explorers this year. I also want to extend a thank you to the Larkin Commerce Center for donating meeting space for Buffalo Police Explorers this year.”

Applications are being accepted through Friday, Februray 12 and the 16 week program starts on February 16. Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and live in the city and must commit to meet 1-2 times a week.

Young people interested in joining the Explorers can find an application here.