Buffalo Police looking for clues in man's death

Juan Rosado was found injured and unresponsive near Delaware Avenue and North Street in July and died from those injuries just over a week later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are hoping someone has information regarding the death of a man from over the summer.

The department says Juan Rosado was found unresponsive near the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Street on in the overnight hours of July 14.

Rosado suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died from those injuries just over a week later.