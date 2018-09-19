BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Police Department wrapped up its pilot program on body cameras on September 1. That was just 11 days before the officer-involved shooting death of Rafael Rivera on the city's west side.

Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo expects officers to be trained and start using them District by District in stages into the coming new year. They are currently deciding which vendor to select.

So with equipment evaluation underway, now there are policy issues to be decided on - like how and in what cases will the body camera video be released? Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo pressed Rinaldo and other police commanders for answers at a joint Council meeting with the Police Oversight Board.

Wingo asked, "Is that something that you are considering with this...since you have made the determination to move forward with the body cameras...will this information be readily available to the community in some type of way, form, or fashion?"

Rinaldo responded, "We have had internal discussions on releasing video and how we will address that. That is covered in our draft policy which is still in a draft phase. We are talking to other agencies on what their best practices are, how they handle it. So we are cognizant of it...uh again we are hoping for as much transparency as can be achieved through the body camera video. But however the public still has to understand it is evidence."

Captain Rinaldo also says state labor law, police union requirements and even privacy issues for members of the public cover some usage and video release. So he emphasized that they hope to have a draft policy reviewed by the city's legal counsel later this year. That apparently did not completely satisfy some who feel the city and police must act quickly to provide answers in such cases and build trust with the community.

"The more questions we can answer before they become questions I think the better relationship and then it goes to show that there is nothing...nothing to hide," said Wingo.

Rinaldo pointed out, "It's something I can't answer right now in terms of how readily it will be available...that the video will be. But I assure this council that it is something we are considering and trying to work through the legalities of how we can achieve that goal."

Council members say they will also seek answers on any discretion for officers as to when they can turn the cameras off.

Rinaldo stated the body camera program is estimated to cost $1 million dollars for equipment and another $1.5 million for data storage. There will also be eight hours of training for all 550 officers and then additional IT costs.

