BUFFALO, New York — A Buffalo Police K-9 is credited with helping officers capture a suspect in an east side bank robbery Wednesday morning.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side the man had run into the Apollo Theater after allegedly holding up the M&T Bank on Jefferson Avenue.

K-9 'Hydro' was sent into the theater by his handler, Officer Steve Mikac, and forced the suspect out of the building where he was immediately taken into custody.

The name of the suspect is not available at this time.