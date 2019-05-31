BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are warning the public to keep their All-terrain vehicles off of city streets. This comes after multiple sightings of people riding ATVs through streets and other places they shouldn't be.

Buffalo Police say it's not only illegal, but it's also a safety concern. The worry is that a car will unexpectedly hit the person riding the vehicle. There are also concerns that the ATV could hit someone walking on the street.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department warns that anyone caught riding an ATV on city streets could face some serious consequences.

"It's everything from an unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle. Nine times out of ten, people don't have helmets on. They don't have licenses. Additionally, if you are acting in a reckless manner with it or you cause some type of damage, you are subject to be arrested for it," Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side.

Rinaldo says people caught riding ATVs on city streets could also be subject to some hefty fines. He is urging people who buy ATVs to find a legal place to ride them and to look for local ATV clubs for resources.