BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a theft from Concordia Cemetery.

A spokesperson for Concordia tells 2 On Your Side whoever did it had cut into the wood of the garage to get through the lock before stealing several pieces of lawn equipment.

Bonnie Fleischauer says three riding mowers and some push mowers were taken from the cemetery located on Walden Avenue.

She says the owner is currently on site with police evaluating the extent of the damage.