Buffalo Police investigating 2 shootings overnight

One man is in serious condition, another is in stable condition. Both men are being treated at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Monday night in Buffalo.

The first was an unidentified 39-year-old man arrived who at ECMC with a gunshot wound at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to officials. Police say the man is currently in serious condition. Investigators say the incident took place on the first block of Donaldson Road on the East Side.

The second incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 200 block of West Tupper, according to police. Investigators said a 24-year-old was struck by gunfire, in what appears to be a targeted event. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is in stable condition.