Buffalo Police investigating murder suicide

Buffalo Police say a 27-year-old woman was found dead Friday night, and a short time later a 47-year-old man, who was a suspect, allegedly killed himself.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Friday night on Riverview Place.

Buffalo Police posted on Twitter Saturday morning that the incident took place around 10 p.m., adding that a 27-year-old woman was found dead.

According to police, a 47-year-old man, who was a suspect, died a short time later from a self inflicted gunshot wound in Hamburg. Police believe the incident is "domestic in nature."

Police have not provided the names of the individuals at this time.