5 people shot overnight on Buffalo's east side

The first incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Titus Avenue. The second happened after 3 a.m. on Ashley Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened early Wednesday morning that resulted in five people being hit by gunfire.

The first incident happened just before 1 a.m. on the first block of Titus Avenue. Officials said two people were taken to ECMC for treatment and one of the individuals appears to have serious injuries.

The second incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 100 block of Ashley Street, close to where the first shooting took place. Police said three people were shot and all of them appear to have serious injuries.

It's unclear if these shootings are connected.