Buffalo Police investigating deadly crash on the 198 on-ramp from the I-190

The on and off ramps at the 190/198 interchange were closed for about an hour Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened early Thursday morning.

The department tweeted out that they and State Police were on the scene of a serious injury accident which closed the on and off ramps at the 190/198 interchange for about an hour.

Buffalo Police later tweeted out it was a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday.

They say they are working to determine what caused a man to lose control of his motorcycle on the on-ramp from the I-190 North to the eastbound 198.

The on and off ramps have since reopened.