x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Buffalo Police investigating deadly crash on the 198 on-ramp from the I-190

The on and off ramps at the 190/198 interchange were closed for about an hour Thursday morning.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened early Thursday morning.

The department tweeted out that they and State Police were on the scene of a serious injury accident which closed the on and off ramps at the 190/198 interchange for about an hour.

Buffalo Police later tweeted out it was a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday.

They say they are working to determine what caused a man to lose control of his motorcycle on the on-ramp from the I-190 North to the eastbound 198.

The on and off ramps have since reopened.

RELATED: Amherst Police investigating deadly crash

RELATED: 22-year-old driver arrested after attempting to leave the scene of a crash, hits building