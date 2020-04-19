BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a car crash involving a Buffalo Fire Department EMS response vehicle late Saturday night.

Fire officials say the fire vehicle was responding to a two alarm fire with lights and sirens when the crash happened at the intersection of William Street and Bailey Avenue. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Police say both the fire official and the female driver of the other car suffered various injuries from the crash.

The fire official was treated and released from a local hospital; however, the other driver's condition is unknown at this time.

2 On Your Side will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

