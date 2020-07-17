Buffalo Police investigating Broadway accident, 5 injured

A spokesman for the Buffalo Police says that a serious accident that occurred just before 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon appears to have injured five people.
The accident happened at the 1800 block of Broadway in Buffalo.
Two of the five people appear to have injuries that are serious in nature.
One of the two people who were potentially seriously injured and had to be extricated from their vehicle by Buffalo firefighters, police say.
All five people have been transported to local hospitals by ambulance.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by Buffalo Police.
