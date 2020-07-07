Buffalo Police investigating 3 Monday night shootings

Detectives say the incidents appear targeted in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened Monday evening.

Police say a 32-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just before 5:15 p.m. in a personal vehicle; he had been shot in the arm. Detectives say the shooting happened in the first block of Sweeny Street.

The man was treated and released from ECMC.

The second shooting happened on Bailey Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man was grazed by a bullet. He was initially listed in stable condition at Mercy Hospital.

Another 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle around 6:45 p.m. He had been shot and was initially listed in serious condition. Police are investigating if the shooting happened in the area of Genesee Street and Goodyear Avenue.