Buffalo police investigating 2 overnight shootings, one fatal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating two shootings that happened around the same time Wednesday night, one of which was fatal.

The first incident happened at about 10 p.m. An unidentified man was found dead inside of a vehicle on the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue, near Canisius High School. Police said the man was hit by gunfire.

The second shooting happened around the same time. A man arrived at Buffalo General after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man told investigators the incident happened near Main Street and Glenwood Avenue.