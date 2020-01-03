BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot early Sunday morning on Buffalo's East Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say the man was shot just after 4:15 a.m. on East Utica Street, between Fillmore Avenue and Route 33. He was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

His identity has not been released at this time.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

