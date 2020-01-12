Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Deer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
Police say a man was shot in the first block of Deer Street, near Hertel Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.
No information has been provided about his current condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.