Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Deer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Police say a man was shot in the first block of Deer Street, near Hertel Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

No information has been provided about his current condition.