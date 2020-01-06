x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Comstock Avenue

Police say a woman was shot Sunday afternoon and was taken to ECMC to be treated.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a woman was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon, in the first block of Comstock Avenue. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect appears to have fled in a U-Haul truck.

The woman was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police are also investigating reports of a separate incident involving a stolen U-Haul vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Civilian in City of Tonawanda shooting has died

RELATED: Suspect in Tonawanda cop shooting held without bail

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shots fired during domestic