Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Comstock Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a woman was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon, in the first block of Comstock Avenue. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect appears to have fled in a U-Haul truck.

The woman was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police are also investigating reports of a separate incident involving a stolen U-Haul vehicle.