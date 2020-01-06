Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Comstock Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a woman was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon, in the first block of Comstock Avenue. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect appears to have fled in a U-Haul truck.
The woman was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
Buffalo Police are also investigating reports of a separate incident involving a stolen U-Haul vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.