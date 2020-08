Police say the man was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear to be serious in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was taken to ECMC Tuesday evening after being shot on the city's East Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police responded to the scene of Navel Avenue, near Bailey Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

