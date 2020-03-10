Buffalo Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night after a 22-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say the 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle before 9:30 p.m. The man was later transferred by ambulance to ECMC where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Detectives say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Grant Street.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.