Buffalo Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Buffalo Police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle Friday night. He had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night after a 22-year-old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle before 9:30 p.m. The man was later transferred by ambulance to ECMC where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Grant Street.