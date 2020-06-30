Buffalo Police investigate shooting; man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wound

Police say a man was shot Monday and was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle just before 5 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot Monday and was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle just before 5 p.m. At this time, his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police are investigating if the shooting happened in the area of Bailey Avenue and Kerns Avenue.