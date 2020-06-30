Buffalo Police investigate shooting; man arrives at ECMC with gunshot wound

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
Police say a man was shot Monday and was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle just before 5 p.m. At this time, his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police are investigating if the shooting happened in the area of Bailey Avenue and Kerns Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.