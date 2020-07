Police say a man was sitting in a vehicle near East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when his arm was grazed by gunfire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on the city's East Side.

Police say a man was sitting in a vehicle near East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when his arm was grazed by gunfire.

That vehicle then took off and eventually crashed and flipped in the 200 block of Northland Avenue.