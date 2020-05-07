Buffalo Police investigate shooting, car crash on Goodyear Avenue

Police say two people were shot just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Goodyear Avenue, between Genesee Street and East Ferry Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city's East Side.

Police say two people were shot just before 4:30 a.m. on Goodyear Avenue, between Genesee Street and East Ferry Street. A 21-year-old Buffalo woman and a 31-year-old Buffalo man were both taken to ECMC to be treated.

Detectives are also investigating whether the shooting was related to a car crash, which happened in the same area of Goodyear Avenue. Police say three cars were possibly involved in the crash.