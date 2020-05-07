Buffalo Police investigate shooting, car crash on Goodyear Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city's East Side.
Police say two people were shot just before 4:30 a.m. on Goodyear Avenue, between Genesee Street and East Ferry Street. A 21-year-old Buffalo woman and a 31-year-old Buffalo man were both taken to ECMC to be treated.
Detectives are also investigating whether the shooting was related to a car crash, which happened in the same area of Goodyear Avenue. Police say three cars were possibly involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.