BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they fielded numerous calls overnight from people who say they heard a loud "boom" that sounded like an explosion or shots fired.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the calls started coming in around 2:30 Wednesday morning mostly from the northeast section of the city.

An investigation found there was no explosion or power outage leading police to speculate if, perhaps, it was caused by an aftershock of the minor earthquake that shook the Southtowns around dinner time on Tuesday evening.

