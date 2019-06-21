BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a possible child abduction from Future's Academy School in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Police have set up a command post at the school on Carlton Avenue.

According to police, a man in a hoodie approached a sixth-grader who was escorting a 5-6 year old child and said 'give me that child' and forcibly took the child and walked away from the school.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is on the scene. He says police are searching for a boy who attends Future's Academy. Police officers are going door to door searching for him. K-9 officers are also searching.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search with Air One.

Police are asking parents of Pre-K and kindergarten students to contact Future's Academy to let them know if there child arrived home from school. Their number is 716-816-3800.